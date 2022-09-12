Mansfield Methodist Church has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Rev Stuart Ellis, Superintendent Minister of the Sherwood Forest Methodist Circuit, said: “The Sherwood Forest Methodist Circuit group of churches expresses its sincere condolences to the family of Her Majesty the Queen.
"Queen Elizabeth II served the nation and the Commonwealthwith her Christian faith at the centre of her life, she showed her faith in practice as she fulfilled her calling and we give thanks for her faithfulness to God, her strong advocacy for our faith, her constancy, her steadfastness and her love for all of us. May she now rest in peace and rise in glory.
"We will pray for her family as they grieve and for our communities that share in their sense of loss at this time.
"We pray too for King Charles III as he begins his reign continuing in the same vein, the work that Queen Elizabeth II has exemplified over her long 70 year reign.”