Jigsaw Support Scheme is a mental health support group based at Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street, that specialises in hoarding addictions, and host a support group at the Sacred Sound Healing and Arts Centre (SSHAC) every Thursday.

The group will be hosting a unique arts display and charity fundraising event on Friday November 26 from 7pm until 10pm.All arts and crafts on display will have been created by the group’s service users, with some items available to purchase, alongside a raffle and charity auction.

The event is free entry, with light refreshments and snacks available to purchase from the SSHAC tea bar.The event will take place at the Sacred Sound Healing Arts Centre, The old Intake nightclub, Kirkland Avenue, Mansfield, NG18 5QP

One of the auction prizes is a signed Nottingham Panthers shirt.

For more information on Jigsaw, check out their Facebook page Jigsaw Support Scheme.

