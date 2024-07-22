Mansfield mayor and broadcaster 'set sail' in Pleasley in aid of dementia services

A series of fundraising events took place in Pleasley – as the mayor of Mansfield, with the help of a long-standing Mansfield 103.2 broadcaster, participated in a rowing challenge to raise funds for dementia services in the area.

Earlier this year, the Oar Blimey Team from Mansfield, including George Nelson and his brother-in-law Russ Davis, successfully rowed 3,500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to raise funds for dementia charities.

George was present at the event to share tails of the Atlantic with visitors throughout the afternoon.

Event organiser Coun Sharron Hartshorn expressed her appreciation for their contribution and said the event was in recognition of their achievement.

The fundraiser took place in Pleasley Village on Saturday, July 20.

Along with Mayor Andy Abrahams and Mansfield 103.2’s Tony Delahunty’s rowing challenge, the event was also attended by Our Dementia Choir and supported by a variety of residents and representatives on community stalls.

Coun Hartshorn said it was a “great day” and thanked Our Dementia Choir for their contribution.

She also thanked everybody involved – from volunteers, visitors, to business owners – as she hailed the event a “team effort” from start to finish.

She added: “Huge thank you to John, Michaela and Shaun for allowing us to use their beautiful village pond and boat.”

Tony Delahunty and Mayor Andy Abrahams get ready for their watery fundraiser.

Tony Delahunty and Mayor Andy Abrahams get ready for their watery fundraiser. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams.

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams. Photo: Jason Chadwick

May Princess Lottie Turner opened the day's proceedings.

May Princess Lottie Turner opened the day's proceedings. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Our Dementia Choir entertained guests.

4. Our Dementia Choir

Our Dementia Choir entertained guests. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
