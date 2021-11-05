Andy Middleton, director of AMSN marketing company was invited into the studio hotseat by film and TV students at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College.The students, studying for an advanced extended diploma in creative digital media production (film and TV), wanted to find out more about Andy’s background and career.

The students used their production skills for a one-to-one interview, setting up cameras, lighting and sound systems to record the chat with the businessman, who has more than 30 years’ experience of sales and networking experience.

Interviewer Elliott Beeton, aged 18, discovered more about Andy’s life in marketing and how he had undertaken a ‘challenge of a lifetime’ in 2018 – a trek up Everest.

Elliott Beeton (left) interviewed Andy Middleton about his career and epic climb to Mount Everest

During the ‘Andy Middleton interview - Climbing Everest,’ Andy described how the opportunity to climb Everest came about.

He said: “I was at a New Year’s Eve party with friends, some were talking about how they had already done a trek to Everest and were saying that it was not difficult to organise and financially achievable.

“I’d always been a sporty person, having done half marathons, triathlons and parachute jumps.

Andy Middleton (front right) with the media students int he TV studio

“I liked the idea of doing something like this and I’m always keen to push myself to the next level.

“When you’re presented with the opportunity to go to the top of the world, I simply couldn’t not do it/”

Andy described his daring adventure, which saw him walking up to eight hours each day along narrow paths with 500ft drops, which he said was ‘very intense’ and where ‘you risked dying every day’.

Elliott also also quizzed Andy’s over his career and his latest business venture – AMSN aims to help businesses in the Mansfield area market their products.

In the interview, he highlighted that it was his desire to help people start their business journey and see them succeed.

He said: “The students were very professional – I wasn’t expecting this.

“To walk in and be surrounded by this professional environment with the cameras and lighting is really outstanding.

“Elliott did a fantastic job and did really well going off-script with his questions. Ad-libbing makes you feel much more relaxed.”