Mansfield man who won £40M included in special image to celebrate 30 years of the National Lottery

A National Lottery winner from Mansfield has been captured as part of an iconic shot by celebrity photographer, Rankin, to celebrate The National Lottery’s 30th birthday.

Gareth Bull, 53, from Mansfield, who won just over £40M on EuroMillions back in 2012, features in a landmark photoshoot of 30 National Lottery millionaires from the last three decades to celebrate the birthday, while he also shares details of his life-changing story.

It's exactly 30 years since National Lottery tickets first went on sale in the UK, on November 14, 1994.

Rankin, who has photographed a host of iconic figures including HRH Queen Elizabeth II and The Rolling Stones, gathered the 30 extraordinary individuals, worth more than £190M, at his London studio.

The results are intimate individual portraits of the winners, smaller group shots and a historic shot of all 30 National Lottery winners together – representing just a fraction of the 7,400 millionaires created since the first draw.

The landmark line-up includes builder Gareth, who won a whopping £40,627,241 EuroMillions jackpot on January 20, 2012.

Gareth’s first purchase was a new iPhone to upgrade the old one but, it’s his building skills that have brought his life-changing win to life.

Gareth Bull

Gareth, who has two sons aged 22 and 20, built his own 6,000 square foot mansion during lockdown.

He said: “I bought a three-bedroom bungalow on a large plot of land in December 2018, knocked it down and moved into a caravan on the site – much to the amusement of all my friends. They said, ‘You’ve won £40,000,000 and you’ve moved into a caravan.’

“I basically started digging and just didn’t stop, and when lockdown happened and the builders had to stop, I just carried on alone.

“The finished house has four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and their own separate staircases, an eight-foot projector screen, a swimming pool complete with a wave machine, plus two hot tubs.

“Also during lockdown I started digging a pond but, again, I just kept going, and I shaped it into an ‘L’ for lottery and turned it into a lake, the size of two tennis courts. I also built a ‘Lottery Lodge’ beside it.”

Rankin, said: “I am extremely lucky that I get to meet and work with extraordinary people, from famous actors and models right through to NHS nurses.

“I remember when The National Lottery first started, and it was intriguing to meet the real winners and hear their stories and experiences.

“They are normal people who have had an extraordinary thing happen to them, transforming their lives. That is what we set out to capture.”