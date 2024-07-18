Mansfield man who received King's Honours for youth sport services praises growth of village club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former secretary of the Chad Mansfield Youth Football League, who was awarded an MEB for his service to grassroots football, has praised the expansion of Meden Vale Colts Football Club – as the club now has over 30 teams for all ages and abilities.

Graham Nelson Hall BEM, 73, from Mansfield, was named in New Year Honours list from His Majesty King Charles III for 2024 for his services to young people and sport.

Since receiving the honour, Mr Hall said it had been a “whirlwind” of a year as he received the medal at a prestigious ceremony in Nottingham earlier in the year and attended the King’s garden party at Buckingham Palace this spring.

Mr Hall said the most challenging part about receiving the honour was keeping the news a secret.

Graham Nelson Hall BEM, 73, pictured outside Warsop Health Hub. Picture: Phoebe Cox.

He explained how he received the official letter in November but was asked not to share the news with family and friends until the full list was announced in December 2023.

He said: “It has felt like walking on air. It has been a wonderful experience.

“But it is not about me. It is about what I do – and the community work we do in grassroots football.”

The BEM recipient remains actively involved in youth football, currently serving as club president and co-founder of the village club.

He said his upbringing in a former mining town enables him to understand some of the hardships facing young families today and said it is those barriers drive him and his colleagues to do their best to support players, volunteers, and their families each week.

His said his involvement in grassroots sports stemmed from taking care of his brother and friends when they were children as he noticed their potential, enthusiasm, and willpower. “They gave me the confidence to move along with them,” he added.

Mr Hall said he hopes to see investment and development at the Meden Vale ground as the club continues to expand and meet demand.

“The numbers are increasing at Meden Vale each week, we have an exceptional team – all volunteers – who are part of what I have achieved.

“They have come on leaps and bounds to bring the club to where it is today. I thank each and every one of them for our success.”