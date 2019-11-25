Mansfield man who demolished 19th century barn handed £1,500 penalty

A man who demolished a 19th century building in a conservation area without seeking planning permission has been ordered to pay £1,500.

William Lloyd, of North Park, Mansfield, was taken to court by Newark and Sherwood District Council, and pleaded guilty when the case was brought before Nottingham Magistrates on Monday, November 18.

The court heard that when a council conservation officer had first visited the site at Chapel Farm, Chapel Lane in Epperstone in October 2018, the barn, which dated back to the early 19th century, was still standing but in the following month it had been taken down to the ‘eaves level’.

However, at a further site visit the following February the officer discovered that the building had been pulled down completely and a new concrete floor had been constructed.

Following this Lloyd was issued with a ‘temporary stop notice’ which ordered him to stop any further demolition or re-building work on the barn, which is in the Epperstone Conservation Area.

Planning permission was originally granted for renovations and alterations to the farmhouse and barn in July 2018 and although the council had been made aware that the property was in ‘poor condition’ they were identified as ‘positive buildings within the Epperstone Conservation Area’.

Lloyd was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £778 and pay a victim surcharge of 340.

Councillor Roger Blaney, chairman of the district council’s planning committee, said: “Conservation areas give protected status to help preserve areas of special historical or architectural interest and in this case the law was clearly flouted as the barn was demolished without authority.

“This building was at the heart of the Epperstone Conservation Area and it is sadly a loss to the village’s distinctive character and history.”