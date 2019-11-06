Mansfield man's giant veg sets new Guinness World Record

Green fingered Joe from Mansfield Woodhouse has smashed another Guinness World Record - this time with his huge turnip.

64-year-old Joe Atherton is now the record holder for growing the longest turnip, which measured 4.064m or 13ft 4in.

Joe with his record breaking turnip.

Mr Atherton showed the monstrous veg off at Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire.

Mr Atherton said: “Growing is in my blood, from starting with my dad and entering local shows in Whitley Bay to where I am now it’s been such an experience. It’s not just the awards that

motivate me because I love seeing the hard work pay off, from sowing the seeds right through the cultivation process to producing fantastic vegetables.

“I grow a large variety of vegetables, from beans to beetroot and beyond, with the help of my loving wife who painstakingly cleans all the vegetables herself."

Joe Atherton from Mansfield, winner of the heaviest onion at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, weighing in at 15.10kg in 2016.

However, this is not the first veg world record he holds.

He also holds the world record for the longest beetroot, which measured 7.956m in 2016, the longest parsnip, 655cm in 2017.

He also smashed his smashed his own carrot world record in 2016.

Growing a whopping carrot which measured 6.245m, his previous world record carrot in 2007 measured 5.841m.