Mansfield man launches kickstarter campaign for new watch design inspired by Sherwood Forest
A Mansfield man is hoping to raise £30,000 through a kickstarter campaign to launch his new watch design.
Glynn Reynolds, 44, is a graphic designer who has a passion for watches but had always struggled to find the right fit.
He said: “My love for watches began when I was a teenager in the late 1980s’ and early 1990s’.
"Casio digital watches were popular back then and my watch collection started with these. Over the years I have admired all kinds of watch designs and have bought more watches than I can remember. But I have never found the ‘perfect’ watch design.
“I wanted to change that so in 2019 I created an Instagram account, @glynn_reynolds, and using my background and skills as a graphic designer I spent a lot of time photoshopping existing watches to improve their aesthetics, plus creating unique designs.
“My designs received a lot of interest from fellow watch enthusiasts so I decided to take the plunge and start the Sherwood watch brand.
"I wanted to create stylish and functional timepieces.
“For my first design, I wanted a timepiece that is an extremely versatile dress/diver.
"Inspired by the world-famous British secret agent, The Commander, it needed to be able to be tough enough for a swim in the ocean and stylish enough to compliment a tuxedo while playing a game of baccarat at the Monaco casino.
“This project is solely created and will be run by myself.
"I will be designing all Sherwood watches, manufacturing is taking place in Hong Kong and I will be doing the final quality control and posting packaging from the UK.”
Glynn has financed this project with his own money but is now looking for support to raise £30,000 he needs for the manufacturing process.
He said: “This is a passion project, and is solely mine, with no investors or a company behind me.
"I used my savings in the design process and for all the moulding and the manufacturing of the prototype.
"Plus payment for the website, photography and all parts of starting a business.
"So now I am almost in a position to start the full protection run, I need the help of Kickstarter.”
If you would like to invest in Glynn’s kickstarter campaign visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/sherwood-watches/sherwood-dress-dive-watch.