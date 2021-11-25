The leisure centre, on Barringer Road, is introducing the sessions every Wednesday, from 10am-nooon, in the hope of helping residents to socialise, particularly after the isolation many have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Entry to the coffee morning is free each week and drinks can be purchased at just £1 each.

Carolyn Hallam, health and wellbeing manager for Serco, which manages the leisure facilities on behalf of Mansfield Council, says they hope to ease loneliness for Mansfield residents.

Mansfield's River Maun Recreation Centre

She said: “We are trying to reach out to anyone who is feeling isolated or lonely, or just those wanting to meet new people, or have somewhere different to go to.

"Anyone can pop in, have a chat and make friends.”

For more information, call the centre on 01623 626353.