The annual Sparkle Night Walk once again saw thousands of people dress up in pink sparkle T-shirts and flashing bunny ears to walk the 10k distance in aid of Chesterfield’s Ashfield Hospice,, with walkers due to start and finish at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium.

Last year the event raised £171,500 for patients and families; funds that will allow the charity to provide palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses free of charge.

In addition to providing daytime care, The charity also runs a 21-bed inpatient unit and relies largely upon the generosity of people such as those who participated in the Sparkle Walk and their sponsors for funding.

Members of the Banner Jones Sparkle Walk team. Picture: Banner Jones

This was the third year that a team from Banner Jones, which has an office at Corner House, Union Street, Mansfield town centre, has taken part in the event, with the team also raising about £1,000 for Ashgate Hospice in 2022.

Isabel Favell, a property executive in Banner Jones’ residential property team, was one of this year’s 17 challenge participants from the firm.

She said: “It was a great night and so humbling to see so many people walking in memory of lost friends and loved ones.

“Our common goal is to raise money so that the hospice can continue supporting the local community through its many services. We are looking forward to getting an even bigger team together for the walk next year.”

To donate to the Banner Jones Sparkle Night Walk team, see justgiving.com/team/bannerjones