Caroline Hill, head of Wills and Richard Howard of Fidler and Pepper Lawyers

Fidler and Pepper Lawyers have been volunteering both their time and expertise to write wills in exchange for a voluntary donation which went straight to Will Aid.

And the British Red Cross is one of the charities which benefit from Will Aid.

Caroline Hill, head of Wills from Fidler and Pepper said the team had written more than 90 wills during November.

Caroline said: “Charities have been hit hard due to the pandemic, so we’re delighted we were able to play our part in helping charities like British Red Cross to continue their lifesaving work.

“Making a will is something that many people put off, but we have found that the pandemic has prompted people to get their affairs in order.

“Taking part in this scheme enabled people to get a professionally drawn-up will and peace of mind, while the charities receive much-needed donations for their vital work.”

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director, said: “Thanks to the commitment of local solicitors that took part in this year’s Will Aid, many people both in the UK and abroad will receive life-changing support and local people who used the scheme are prepared for the future."