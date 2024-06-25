Mansfield knifeman jailed after ‘devastating’ slash attack on unsuspecting victim in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A knifeman who crept up behind someone in a street in Sutton and slashed their face with a blade has been locked up.

Shaun Hill was standing outside a pub when he spotted another man waiting for a taxi nearby and decided to attack him.

After lighting a cigarette, Hill silently wandered over to within a few metres of where his victim was standing and stopped.

At that point, he waited for someone to walk past, checked they’d gone, and then grabbed the unsuspecting man from behind.

Shaun Hill was given a nine year extended sentence

Hill proceeded to slash his victim’s face multiple times with a knife – causing horrible injuries – before casually walking away still smoking his cigarette.

The man suffered a deep gash from the corner of his mouth to his ear as well as another wound to his jaw, during the attack at 5.20pm on December 6, 2023.

After picking out and attacking his victim seemingly at random in Forest Street, Sutton, Hill headed straight back to where he’d been standing seconds earlier.

He then walked into a pub and sat down for a drink, which is where police caught up with him minutes later as he tried to leave with a glass of beer still in his hand.

The 33-year-old was subsequently arrested at the scene, while a search uncovered the knife in his possession that he’d used during the attack.

Hill was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in public, which he later pleaded guilty to in court.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court again on Monday, June 24, to be sentenced for his crimes.

Hill, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, was given a nine year extended sentence.

Detective Constable Rebecca Pottage, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrendous attack, that was seemingly committed completely at random by Hill.

“The way in which he casually walked up to and away from his victim after doing what he did was truly unsettling to see.

“His decision to target his unsuspecting victim in this appalling manner left the man with devastating injuries and scars to his face that he’ll have to carry forever.

“This incident sadly shows the life-altering impact those who decide to carry a knife can cause to others, as well as themselves.

“We still don’t know exactly why Hill chose to do what he did that evening, but what is clear is that he is a dangerous man who belongs behind bars.