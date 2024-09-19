Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead are among almost 100 stations that train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) is installing new WiFi facilities at.

In all, EMR is installing Wi-Fi at 97 stations across the region it serves – benefiting its Intercity, regional and connect customers.

The Wi-Fi upgrade, which is currently being rolled out across the EMR region, will allow customers to quickly and easily access data and get online at more stations with their mobiles, tablets and laptops without any charge.

Customers can access the free Wi-Fi by launching their browser and following the instructions on the EMR landing page.

Mansfield is one of several stations getting the WiFi upgrade installed by EMR. Photo: Google

The service also features 'friendly Wi-Fi' to filter illegal or harmful content, to help protect children and families.

Philippa Cresswell, customer service director at EMR, said: “Be it for work or leisure, we understand how important it is for our customers to stay connected while they are on the move.

"That is why we’re excited about this project and the advantages it will provide when people choose to use our services - especially for customers who might have limited money and don't want to use their mobile data.

“The free Wi-Fi will benefit customers on our regional, InterCity and connect services, making travelling with EMR more convenient whatever the destination.”

Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead are all on the Robin Hood line which runs between Nottingham and Worksop.

Several other stations on the line are also getting the WiFi upgrade, including Mansfield, Whitwell, Mansfield Woodhouse, Creswell, Kirkby, Shirebrook and Sutton Parkway.