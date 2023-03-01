Peter Woolrich, whose parents lived in Mansfield, said: “During my career I had guns, knives and a samurai sword pulled on me. I've worked for national newspapers, magazines and television and I've lived and worked on several continents.

“My Nottingham and Mansfield-based debut novel, A Corroded Soul, published by The Book Guild on March 28, reflects my own life.

"Essentially, it's about a 50-year-old man, Daniel Connah, a journalist, who evaluates himself after his mother's death. Themes include nature verses nurture, morality, regret and the perverse nature of grief."

Peter Woolrich is releasing a book based on his life

When Mr Woolrich’s own mother died from a car crash, he was consumed with anger, abandonment and feeling bereft and needing to make sense of his emotions, he furiously began writing.

He said: "The novel's set in a fictional Nottinghamshire village similar to the one grew up in, Burton Joyce. All names have been changed apart from Nottingham city centre, including the old ice rink, and surrounding areas.

"Mansfield is where my own and my character's parents are from, and gets numerous mentions, such as the WW11 German PoW camp.

"Although contemporary, there are flashbacks to the 60s, 70s and 80s.

"The first in a planned trilogy, a later novel will explore mine and the character's journalism career."

