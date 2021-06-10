Mansfield is one of the UK's greenest property hotspots

The Body Shop has uncovered the best places in Great Britain to trade in the hustle and bustle of London life for.

To find out which cities are the best for those wanting to take the leap, The Body Shop launched the study using five key factors, urban greenspace per person, air quality, noise pollution, and the number of forests and walking trails across Great Britain.

Mansfield made it into the top 20 appearing in the 17th spot. It scored 2.86 for air quality, 35 per cent for urban noise pollution, 57.0 square metres for urban greenspace per person and it has 46 parks/forest in the county and two walking trails.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titchfield Park in Mansfield

According to the index, Plymouth is the best city for escaping into nature, with 54 parks and forests, and 30 walking trails in the county. Plymouth is followed by the lustrous south-western towns of Torbay, Exeter and Bournemouth.

Public parks and urban greenspace are very popular in cities and large towns since they offer a nature haven in highly populated areas. This means that they can get busy and feel less peaceful than desired, something we all experienced over lockdown.

The cities that offer the largest amount of greenspace per person are Swansea, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, each offering over 100 square meters of greenspace for every city-goer.