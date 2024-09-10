Mansfield is among top ten places in the UK with the most people searching for engagement rings

Finding the right engagement ring for the perfect proposal can be a daunting task and research has shown Mansfield is among the top ten places in the UK with the most online searches for engagement rings.

The research, conducted by jewellery experts Ramsdens Jewellery, examined online search data for a list of engagement ring-related key terms, such as ‘emerald engagement rings’ and ‘diamond engagement ring’.

The places with the highest average monthly search volume per 100,000 people between July 2023 and June 2024 have been named the most likely to “pop the question” in 2024.

And Mansfield has ranked in sixth place.

Per 100,000 people, engagement ring styles are searched for an average of 359 times a month with diamond coming out on top as the most beloved engagement ring gemstone with emerald and sapphire following in second and third place.

A spokesperson for Ramsdens Jewellery said: “With more than 200,000 couples having said “I do” in 2022, a 19 per cent rise from the previous year, it’s safe to say that marriage is on the rise in the U.K.

“This study highlights the cities most likely to propose this year, with Wakefield, Preston, and Swansea making the top three.

“It is also interesting to see current trends regarding engagement ring styles, forecasting a rise in the popularity of emerald engagement rings in 2024.

“As such, hopeful fiancés can keep these results in mind when they choose an engagement ring, considering whether they would like to shop with the latest fashion trends in mind or choose a style that strays away from the masses.”