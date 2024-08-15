Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed the baldest cities in the UK and Mansfield has made the top ten.

Experts at the barber shop Ruffians analysed the average number of monthly Google searches for terms related to male balding, such as ‘how to cover a receding hairline’ and ‘how to prevent male hair loss,’ to determine the UK cities and towns where men are balding the most.

Mansfield ranks fifth, with 284 monthly searches per 100,000 citizens. Four in ten, 40.1 per cent of the town’s population, is over 50; this is 2.2 per cent higher than the national average, which could be a factor in the larger number of men who are balding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robyn Mulgrew, store manager at Ruffians, said: “There are many reasons why men in some areas may experience a higher rate of balding than others, from genetics and stress to diet and smoking.

New research has revealed the baldest cities in the UK and Mansfield has made the top ten

“While most men will inevitably experience hair thinning and loss as they age, there are some steps you can take to slow down the process, for example, managing stress levels.

“Proper blood circulation to the scalp ensures hair follicles receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to stay healthy. A good way of promoting this is through regular scalp massage; even just a few minutes per day can make a difference. Smoking, however, reduces blood flow to the scalp, and can consequently contribute to hair loss.

“Baldness can be a sensitive issue for some people, but it’s important to remember that it doesn’t define you, and embracing it with confidence is key.”