The Leeming Street HSBC branch has closed temporarily while it undergoes a refresh, which includes internal building work and a refurbishment.

It closed on Monday, April 29, and is expected to re-open on Saturday, May 13.

David Tomlinson, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

Mansfield HSBC branch on Leeming Street.

“We are pleased that our Mansfield branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

“Customers can also continue to use any of our branches with Chesterfield being the closest branch.”

HSBC Holdings – an acronym for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation – is a British universal bank and financial services group headquartered in London, England, with historical and business links to East Asia and a multinational footprint.

It is the largest Europe-based bank by total assets, as in 2021, HSBC had $10.8 trillion in assets under custody (AUC) and $4.9 trillion in assets under administration (AUA).