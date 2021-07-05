Mansfield housing development site manager named as best in the country for quality
A David Wilson Homes’ site managers in Mansfield is among three to win a top national award for the quality of their homes.
Dave Dearden, 39, based in Mansfield along with Dane Mumford, 35, and John Brebner, 54, have all been recognised by the National House Building Council (NHBC) for their work onsite, marking them down among the best in the UK.
Known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”, the prestigious Pride in The Job Quality awards identify the finest site managers from around the country.
Originally from Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, Dave first joined David Wilson Homes as an Apprentice Joiner aged 16 and has now won his eighth Pride in the Job Quality award.
He is overseeing the construction of the now-sold-out Berry Hill development in Mansfield.
Dave said: “Each award is just as special as the last and I missed out in 2020, so it’s great to be back in the club and recognised once again.
“It’s been a difficult year for many people in the current climate so it’s really nice to have this achievement to celebrate everyone’s hard work.
“Everyone’s played their part but I’d like to thank George Young, assistant site manager, and Daryl Marshall, contracts manager, for their support.”
These awards, now in their 41st year, rate Site Managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role Site Managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites and to the highest quality standards.