Mansfield housing development site manager named as best in the country for quality

Dave Dearden, 39, based in Mansfield along with Dane Mumford, 35, and John Brebner, 54, have all been recognised by the National House Building Council (NHBC) for their work onsite, marking them down among the best in the UK.

Known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”, the prestigious Pride in The Job Quality awards identify the finest site managers from around the country.

Originally from Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, Dave first joined David Wilson Homes as an Apprentice Joiner aged 16 and has now won his eighth Pride in the Job Quality award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning site managers Dave Dearden

He is overseeing the construction of the now-sold-out Berry Hill development in Mansfield.

Dave said: “Each award is just as special as the last and I missed out in 2020, so it’s great to be back in the club and recognised once again.

“It’s been a difficult year for many people in the current climate so it’s really nice to have this achievement to celebrate everyone’s hard work.

“Everyone’s played their part but I’d like to thank George Young, assistant site manager, and Daryl Marshall, contracts manager, for their support.”