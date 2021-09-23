Mansfield housebuilders donate much needed supplies to foodbank
Hampers of much needed supplies have been donated to a foodbank in New Ollerton by a Mansfield housebuilding company.
The items were collected by co-workers at Persimmon Homes Nottingham and delivered to the Lifespring Centre.
Over the last 18 months, the community centre has acted as a foodbank providing more than 150,000 meals across Ollerton and Warsop parish.
Neil Follows, Persimmon Homes Nottingham managing director, said: “We feel it’s important to support our local community and the Lifespring Centre and Church has provided such a valuable service for people who are struggling in these difficult times."
Liz Phillips, Lifespring Centre senior pastor, said: “During the lockdowns we were fortunate to receive many generous donations but, as normal life has returned for many, there are many others who still need our support.”
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.