The items were collected by co-workers at Persimmon Homes Nottingham and delivered to the Lifespring Centre.

Over the last 18 months, the community centre has acted as a foodbank providing more than 150,000 meals across Ollerton and Warsop parish.

Neil Follows, Persimmon Homes Nottingham managing director, said: “We feel it’s important to support our local community and the Lifespring Centre and Church has provided such a valuable service for people who are struggling in these difficult times."

Sophie Cherry from Persimmon (centre) delivering some of the collected items to Liz Phillips (far left) together with other members of the Lifespring team

Liz Phillips, Lifespring Centre senior pastor, said: “During the lockdowns we were fortunate to receive many generous donations but, as normal life has returned for many, there are many others who still need our support.”