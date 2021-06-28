Mansfield house pays homage to Florence Nightingale

Each of Wise Living’s homes are named after famous historical figures in British history including Charles Darwin, Florence Nightingale, Jane Austen and John Lennon.

The Nightingale, is a three-storey, four-bedroom home which can be found at its Old Brewery BTR development in Mansfield All of the properties were snapped up in just a matter of weeks after they became available to prospective tenants.

The Darwin is a two-bed property located at Wise Living’s Herbert House development in Coventry, while The Lennon is a three-bedroom home at Minshull Way, Birkenhead and The Austen, a one-bedroom property, is located at Principal Point in Telford.

Wise Living has created a series of images depicting how famous figures from British history’s living rooms might look today, including Florence Nightingale

Each of the series of images have references to significant objects or possessions associated with each figure.

The Florence Nightingale image has references to Florence’s lantern, after she became known as ‘the lady with the lamp’ during her work at barracks in Scutari. Also perched upon her chair in the image is Athena, Florence’s beloved pet owl she rescued while in Greece.

Anne Malone, head of lettings at Wise Living, said: “We decided to name all our homes after historic British figures to recognise their impact on British culture.

"We build quality rental properties and give people the opportunity to put their own stamp on their new home, enabling them to decorate and furnish to suit their own style.