Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe promise ‘cracking’ Peter Pan panto in hopes to raise thousands for charity

To mark 40 years of magic, fun and sidesplitting laughter, Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe is performing Peter Pan for the first time in its history.

The troupe, which last year raised a staggering £10,000 for charity last year after its production of Beauty and the Beast, is set to be back at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre for one week only.

The Troupe at a rehearsal in 2017.

From January 25 to February 1, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, the Darling children and of course Peter Pan from J.M. Barrie’s classic tale will be wowing the audience with the swashbuckling tale.

A spokesman for the theatre troupe, which marks its 40th Anniversary this year, said: “All profits from our productions are donated to local charities and good causes that benefit the local community, with over £140,000 raised from our productions so far.

“Let Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe transport you once more into the wonderful world of pantomime where, as you know, anything can happen and frequently does.

“Regular patrons of our shows will know that you not only watch but are cordially invited to participate with the cast and enjoy the humour as we prove that ‘laughter is the best medicine’ on a cold winter’s afternoon or evening.

“Looking forward to seeing you all there for what promises to be a cracking panto.”

Adult tickets are £10 and concessions are £8, to buy your tickets contact Palace Theatre’s Box Office on 01623 633133 or in person on Leeming Street.