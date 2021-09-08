Blidworth, Bilsthorpe, Ravenshead and Annesley were just some of the places visited when the race last visited Nottinghamshire, four years ago today.

Stage seven of the week-long 2018 race saw riders set off from West Bridgford around the county, before finishing outside Mansfield Council’s Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

It followed Mansfield hosting the start of stage four of the 2017 race, which saw riders head up and down the county to finish in Newark

Riders pass through Kirkby in the 2017 Torr of Britain.

And while no details have yet been released of the Nottinghamshire route of the next year’s tour, Mansfield and Ashfield residents will be hoping to see some of the world’s top cyclists rolling through the town’s streets again.

The news of the Tour’s return comes after Nottinghamshire Council agreed in principle to operate a stage next year, after talks with race officials.

And they will be hoping to match the interest created when the 2018 race came.

The stage attracted 250,000 spectators, making it the largest sporting event in Nottinghamshire’s history.

Star British sprinter Mark Cavendish waves to fans ahead of the start of stage four of the 2017 Tour of Britain in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire also received an economic windfall from the event with £3.9 million spent in 2018 on accommodation, food and drink and shopping.

‘Huge boost’

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, said: “I’m thrilled the Tour is set to return to Nottinghamshire.

Riders head through Annesley during the 2018 Tour of Britain.

“An event like this has the potential to give our county a huge boost after the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a hugely successful time hosting stages in 2017 and 2018 and I expect the same for 2022.

“There are countless benefits to the Tour returning, for our businesses, communities, health and Nottinghamshire, including the chance to again be on a global stage, which we deserve.

“The Tour coming backwould also play an important part in the economic recovery of our county and show we are bouncing back stronger than ever.

“Everyone should be excited at the prospect of the Tour coming back – every corner of our county could get something positive and long-lasting from its return.”

Full details of a Nottinghamshire stage, including a route and timings, are likely be confirmed in early 2022.