Mansfield homebuilder calling for Easter Egg donations for children's hospice
Mansfield housebuilder Rippon Homes is calling for the help of residents to help the staff and patients at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People have an extra special Easter.
Continuing its support of Rainbows Hospice the developer is donating Easter Eggs.
Rainbows Hospice provides end of life, palliative, and respite care for more than 300 children, young people, and their families across the East Midlands.
Julie Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rippon Homes, said: “We are so pleased to be continuing our support of Rainbows Hospice.
“We would be very grateful for any donations from people who have the means to donate an Easter Egg to help put a smile on the faces of staff and patients at Rainbows Hospice.”
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.