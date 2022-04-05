Mansfield homebuilder calling for Easter Egg donations for children's hospice

Continuing its support of Rainbows Hospice the developer is donating Easter Eggs.

Rainbows Hospice provides end of life, palliative, and respite care for more than 300 children, young people, and their families across the East Midlands.

Julie Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rippon Homes, said: “We are so pleased to be continuing our support of Rainbows Hospice.

Emily Wright of Rainsbows with Sophie Hopkinson and Emily Wilson of Rippon Homes

“We would be very grateful for any donations from people who have the means to donate an Easter Egg to help put a smile on the faces of staff and patients at Rainbows Hospice.”