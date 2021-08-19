Although almost three-quarters of the adult population in Mansfield are fully vaccinated, the town has the second highest Covid-19 rate in the country. (PHOTO BY: Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

The latest government figures show that Mansfield is now regarded as a hotspot for coronavirus infections, with the rate continuing to rise.

In the seven days to last Friday (August 13), 680 people tested positive in Mansfield, a rise of 26.2 per cent on the previous seven days. The rate per 100,000 people is now 551.4, which is well above the average for England of 296.

During the same period, there were two deaths, up from none, while 32 people, a rise of 52.4 per cent, were admitted to hospital.

The Mayor of Mansfield, Coun Andy Abrahams, is urging people to be vigilant and to get vaccinated.

More encouraging were figures that showed the number of Mansfield people who have now received both Covid vaccinations is 68,227, which equates to 73.3 per cent of the adult population.

The Mayor, Coun Andy Abrahams, urged locals to continue to be vigilant and not become complacent, while issuing a specific message to young people.

He said: “Locally, rates are high among those aged 18 to 22, and we’d strongly urge people in this age group to make informed decisions and act carefully to reduce transmission.

"We strongly recommend that adults of any age, as well as young people, aged 16 or 17, who have not yet been vaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible as this offers the best possible protection.

"Coronavirus can affect anyone. We all need to consider the risks, use common sense and follow the national guidance to keep ourselves, our family, friends and work colleagues safe.

"This includes regularly washing our hands or using hand-sanitiser, and wearing face coverings in crowded places.”

The Mayor also urged people to take rapid tests, even if they don’t have symptoms, because Covid can be spread unknowingly.

Those who do have symptoms should self-isolate and book a PCR test as soon as possible.

The three main vaccination centres in the Mansfield area are the former Wickes store on Chesterfield Road South, King’s Mill Hospital at Sutton and Ashfield Health Village at Kirkby.