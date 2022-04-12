Mansfield hair salon spreads Easter joy for King's Mill Hospital patients

Salon owner Hayley Wood (second left) and manager Alanya Jennings (second right) presenting a trolley full of Easter eggs to staff at King's Mill Hospital.

For The Wood’s of Westgate salon has delivered more than 100 Easter eggs to young and elderly patients at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The chocolate eggs were collected at the salon by staff after an appeal for donations through social media.

Customers, staff, family and friends rallied round, and an excellent total of 134 eggs was collected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salon owner Hayley Wood (right), manager Alanya Jennings (centre) and staff member Beth McLane with some of the Easter eggs donated to Wood's of Westgate.

Salon owner Hayley Wood and manager Alanya Jennings filled a hospital trolley with the eggs and handed them to King’s Mill staff last Saturday. In return, the hospital presented the salon with a special certificate.

Hayley, who is from Mansfield, said: "Thankyou so much to everyone who donated and supported us in spreading some springtime joy.”

Alanya, also from Mansfield, said: “With everything that’s going on in the world, we thought it would be nice to do something good and positive.

"It’s brilliant that we had such a good response. The eggs will light up a lot of faces.

"They are being distributed across the children’s wards and the care of the elderly wards at the hospital.

"We are delighted that so many people in hospital will benefit from the kindness of our clients.”

Wood’s of Westgate has been a popular addition to Mansfield town centre since opening last summer.

It was even entered in the best new salon category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.