Mansfield gym members show superhuman strength and determination in friend's memory

Mansfield gym members trained alongside a very special guest at a charity event in their friends memory.

Darren Greenfield, Darran Stanesby, Joe Scattergood and Ian Tuck took part in a sled pull challenge at Xercise4less, Old Mill Lane, in memory of their friend Mark Green, who suddenly passed away in April aged just 45.

Ian Tuck taking on the Sled pull and push challenge

Martyn 'The Nightmare' Ford, actor and MMA fighter brought a star quality to the event.

Martyn, who has just come back from the USA, dropped by the gym to demonstrate the training routine and dedication that earned him his 18.9st, 6ft 8 hulk status.

Joe Scattergood, who organised the event said: "Anyone who knows anything about action movies, kick boxing movies and any movie that has a giant of a man in it knows Martyn Ford.

"Martyn is a colossal guy with a heart as big as his personality.

Darren Greenfield, Darran Stanesby, Joe Scattergood and Ian Tuck

"Mark was a close friend of mine, and was a gentle giant.

"He had a poorly heart, and went into King's Mill in April but never came out.

"He just missed his birthday on May 6, and we wanted to raise money in his memory for the British Heart Foundation, and to help his family with any funeral costs.

“We raised £668 in total which was a great effort.”

Ian Tuck taking on the Sled pull and push challenge

Throughout the week, Xercise4less held a 'crucifix challenge' where members could see how long they could hold out a bucket of protein to win the competition.

Darren Staisnby also demonstrated his strength with a wheelchair weighted sled pull, and encouraged other members to try their hand at the activity.

The Gofundme page set up in Mark's memory has so far raised £1,275 of £2,150 goal.

You can find out more or donate here: www.gofundme.com

