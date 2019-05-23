Mansfield girl to 'brave the shave' and donate hair to The Little Princess Trust

A young Mansfield girl who has "grown her hair for six years" is set to 'brave the shave' and have a charitable haircut for other little princesses like herself.

Phoebe Barnett, aged 6, is a pupil at Oak Tree Primary School and wants to raise money for the Little Princess Trust - which supports young children who have hair loss.

The length of Phoebe's hair.

The charity creates wigs out of hair donated by charitable people across the country and donates wigs to children and young people living with illnesses such as cancer and Alopecia.

Phoebe and mum Chantelle, who live on Oak Tree Lane, are also raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of both Chantelle's grandmother and mother who were "given months to live due to cancer".

They have set up a GoFundMe page online to raise money for the charity, and hope to hit their £500 target.

Chantelle said: "She has grown her hair so long so she can have it cut and donate it to the Little Princess Trust, to help some other girls to have beautiful hair like hers.

Phoebe Barnett.

"We would like to raise money for Macmillan in loving memory of her great grandma, my nana, and her nana, my mum, who had been given months to live due to cancer.

"We would like to give to this amazing charity, as we both say hair grows back but unfortunately lives don't.

"I'm so proud of her, it's unreal she is so loving and caring and would do anything to help anyone.

"Please help my beautiful girl raise as much as we can for this totally amazing charity."

To donate to Phoebe's appeal. visit her GoFundMe page here.