Mansfield girl has hair cut in front of whole school for cancer charity

A generous seven-year-old has said goodbye to her long locks to help children with cancer feel beautiful.

Mansfield youngster, Chloe Flude had 30 cm of her hair cut off, so she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Chloe, a pupil at Abbey Primary School, decided to go for the chop after seeing a picture on a noticeboard of another youngster who had donated her hair.

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, who died aged five after being diagnosed as having a Wilms tumour.

The charity give away free real hair wigs to children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses, to make the loss less traumatic.

Chloe's mum, Sarah Flude said: “Chloe decided to have her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust after we saw picture on a notice board of another girl who had already done it.

"When she asked me what it was for, I explained, and she said she would really like to do that too!

"She has always had long hair and we knew this would be huge change for her. I did talk to her about the fact that her hair would be very short, and she said she was OK with that as her hair would grow back.

"She understands that others aren't so lucky.”

Luckily for Chloe, Samworth Church Academy’s hair salon was on hand to help her brave the chop.

The hair salon, next door to Abbey Primary School, jumped at the chance of helping Chloe.

Run by Bev Nita, the fully equipped NVQ training hair salon was the perfect place for Chloe to have her hair cut.

Hairdressing lecturer Bev, who is also a governor of Abbey Primary School said: "Samworth Church Academy and Abbey Primary have a close relationship, and so we jumped at the chance of helping Chloe’s gesture of kindness go as well as possible.

"After cutting her hair in front of the whole school assembly, we were able to whisk her off and create a brand-new look for her without delay.

"We hope that we made the day a little easier for Chloe who is very brave and kind to make this sacrifice.”

Kim Wakefield, Head Teacher at Abbey Primary School said: "This is just so typical of Chloe!

"As one of our Year 2 pupils, is a very happy and mature member of our school community and shared her fundraising idea with our school council, who were more than happy to support her efforts.

"Fortunately for us, Bev Nita, one of our Governors, was on hand to pop over from her salon at Samworth Church Academy to cut the hair and then offer Chloe a re-style!

"This was done in front of the whole school who supported Chloe’s efforts by raising a magnificent £452.27 and counting for the charity.”

“I want all those people who feel bad about themselves to feel good.”

Philip Flude, Chloe’s Dad, said: “I am very proud of her.

"We weren’t even surprised when she asked to do it because this is just what she is like!”

Chloe said she will take it all in her stride. “I was a little bit nervous before, but it is all for a good cause. I want all those people who feel bad about themselves to feel good.

"We hope that we can raise lots of money for the Princess Trust too.”

Chloe added that she will now let her hair grow long again, and consider doing the same for the charity.

“When I have my new haircut, I am going to go around all my school’s classrooms and show everyone my new hairstyle,” the kind seven-year-old added.

Chloe said her only worry about the whole experience was whether she could hit her target of £550 she set to raise for the charity.

However, pupils and families at Abbey Primary School have already raised a staggering £452.27 and with further donations made to Chloe’s just giving page, the total reached £943.27 at the time of going to press.

You can donate to Chloe's JustGiving page here: justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-flude