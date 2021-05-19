Mansfield furniture specialists recognised for three projects at awards

The largest scheme was a £3 million contract for the furniture and fitout of Inverurie Campus which will accommodate up to 1,600 primary and secondary school pupils.

The project won Development of the Year (Public Buildings) and Deanestor fitted out 360 rooms across the campus and manufactured bespoke fixed furniture which included booth seating for the learning plazas, break-out spaces, café and social dining, 1,950 metres of shelving, 670 metres of laminate and laboratory worktops, 400 base and wall storage units, 84 primary and secondary teaching walls, and more than 500 items of metalwork.

In the healthcare sector, the new acute mental health wards at Stobhill Hospital won Healthcare Development of the Year. The £10.7m purpose-built wards represent the latest in clinical thinking for inpatient care in mental health and have space for up to 40 inpatients.

The Inverurie Campus

Deanestor provided fixed furniture and fitout for the new facilities which have created light, airy and welcoming spaces for patients, their families and staff.

And the team who worked on the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow won an Outstanding Achievement Award.

On this project, Deanestor supplied a range of specialist clinical equipment in just a few days from healthcare benching to drug cabinets, medi rails and storage solutions.

William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor, said: “The fact that Deanestor worked on three very different and significant award-winning schemes really demonstrates our wide-ranging expertise and the quality of our work.

"The furniture and fitting out makes an important contribution to the success of any project, whether it is an inspiring learning environment or a healthcare facility to enhance the patient experience.

“Our sincere congratulations to our clients and everyone who worked on these ground-breaking projects. We were pleased to play our part and look forward to working with these teams on future schemes.”