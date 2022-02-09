Mansfield furniture specialist fits out first new hospital in the Cairngorms National Park

A total of 120 rooms have been fitted out by Deanestor across the new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital and bespoke furniture was manufactured including storage cabinets, wardrobes for the inpatient rooms, shelving, worktops, and fold-away beds.

Badenoch and Strathspey is one of two community hospitals built for NHS Highland and a second hospital, the new Broadford Hospital on Skye, is also being fitted out by Deanestor.

William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor, said: “This project follows our successful delivery of two recent education projects for Balfour Beatty and hub North Scotland.

One of the rooms at Badenoch & Strathspey Hospital

"As specialists in healthcare furniture, it really showcases our technical capabilities. The new community hospital will provide a valuable local facility for the people of Badenoch and Strathspey.”

The storage solutions from Deanestor had a laminate finish in two shades of blue to reflect the sky and the sea in the surrounding landscape. Darker blue was used for the inpatient bedrooms and utility areas, with calming aqua for the treatment areas.

Deanestor’s contract included supplying curtain tracks around the beds in the treatment rooms and bedrooms and the manufacture of the main reception desk which was finished in glacier white with a contrasting oak laminate finish.