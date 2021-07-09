Mansfield football fans urged to share their views on how the game should be run

The review, chaired by Tracey Crouch MP, the MP for Chatham and Aylesford, seeks to allow fans to express their opinions on how football should be run.

The new survey, which will run for two weeks, will allow fans to provide valuable input into how finance, governance, ownership and regulation should be shaped and will feed into the final report to be published in the autumn.

Fans will be able to provide detailed input on whether they think a club is run transparently, who would be best placed to regulate football and how that would work, salary caps and the independence of women’s clubs.

This survey is taking place alongside discussions with fan groups and football organisations across the footballing pyramid that are working Tracey Crouch to input their opinions to the fan-led panel.

The fan-led review panel supporting Tracey Crouch MP, which was announced on May 21, features fans, former players and managers, current administrators, representatives of non-league and the women’s game as well as independent members.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley is urging fans to get involved.

Mr Bradley said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to have your say in the future of the beautiful game and how it should be run.

“I’m pleased to see the government standing by our manifesto commitment to look into football governance.

"The European Super League is a clear example of why we need a review of this kind, so it’s a step in the right direction.

“I will be sure to give my views to the panel, and I hope all footie fans in Mansfield and Warsop will make their views known too.”

To take park in the survery, which ends on Thursday, July 22, visit www.gov.uk/government/news/fan-survey-launched-in-latest-phase-of-football-governance-review.

Engagement sessions continue to take place with fan groups and football organisations from across the country.