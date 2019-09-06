Mansfield fitness fanatic showcasing her body in finals of Miss Swimsuit UK

A fitness instructor from Southwell is showcasing her fitness prowess as she shows off her body in the finals of the Miss Swimsuit UK competition.

Maddy Leather, who was born and educated in Southwell, left home to study psychology and psychology of sport before finding her niche in personal training.

She now works as an instructor in Nottingham and wanted to take the leap into the Miss Swimsuit UK world to show that a "five foot one vegan with a chunky butt and thighs" can do it too.

Maddy, who says the competition "empowers women" and "promotes sisterhood", said entering Miss Swimsuit UK is "exciting and scary".

Earlier this year she won the competition's social media round as a wildcard and was successful in getting through to the finals, which take place this weekend in Manchester.

Ahead of the finals, she said: "I’m so excited to be in the finals, primarily because it’s just an amazing opportunity to meet other like-minded women.

"Don’t get me wrong, it’s amazing to have a day where you feel beyond beautiful thanks to the amazing team, but the pageant is so much more than that.

"Some of girls that I met during the Birmingham heat have become friends for life and that’s always been the main thing for me, so I’m really hoping I’ll meet some more of them.

"Empowering females is something that is fundamentally important to me as a human being so being in a building full of women that are all there to empower and support one another is just my idea of heaven.

"If I was to win it would feel like such an honour and I’d take being a role model to other girls very seriously.

"I’m a little unconventional in a lot of ways and not your “typical pageant girl”, although that is in no way a criticism of such girls, but it would be great to have the opportunity to show that us chunkier little misfits can do it too."