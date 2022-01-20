Mansfield firm awarded £1.8m furniture and fitout contract for a new £60m multi-school campus in Scotland

Deanestor will fit out more 340 rooms across the new Winchburgh campus near Edinburgh, manufacturing bespoke furniture in a light maple wood finish.

Due for completion in 2022, the campus is being delivered by Hub South East Scotland for West Lothian Council and will provide two new secondary schools, a primary school with an early years facility, and a sports and wellbeing hub.

William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor, said: “We are delighted to have secured our 12th project for Morrison Construction.

"This latest Scottish education project reaffirms our market-leading position in the education sector and our specialist capabilities – from school furniture design and manufacture to project management, logistics, procurement, and installation.”

David Wright, construction manager at Morrison Construction, said: “Deanestor has successfully delivered a number of education contracts for Morrison, including the award-winning Barony Campus in Cumnock, East Ayrshire and more recently at Calderwood Primary School, which like Winchburgh, was for West Lothian Council.

"Their team has an impressive track record in fitting out complex multi-school campus projects and a good level of technical competence in the design, manufacture and installation of furniture for large-scale education schemes.”