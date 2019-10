Mansfield firefighters came to the rescue of an injured cygnet.

The crew, from Mansfield Fire Station, received the call at around 3:53pm yesterday (Monday, September 30).

The cygnet was trapped on the water.

Crews rescued the cygnet and left it in the care of the RSPCA.

