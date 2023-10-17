Mansfield fashion graduate set to launch 'diverse' model project and agency in the area

A fashion communication graduate from Mansfield is interested in capturing the diversity of Nottinghamshire and the fashion industry – with a casting call for people of “all ages, races, genders, shapes, and sizes” across the community.

Thomas Daniel Ince, a fashion communication graduate from London College of Fashion, is from the Mansfield area and has shared plans for a new “passion project” and “modelling agency” in Mansfield – welcoming diverse subjects from all backgrounds as part of a district-wide casting call.

Thomas, aged 28, said: “I am looking for men, women and a nonbinary individuals of all ages, sizes and genders.

“The TDI model agency is open to all and is especially interested in the diversity of Nottinghamshire and the diversity of the fashion industry.

Thomas Daniel Ince, a fashion communication graduate from London College of Fashion, hopes to launch a modelling agency and creative fashion project in the Mansfield area.

“However, we are looking for fashion faces, with hopes to work with brands across the UK and fashion editorials in Manchester and London.”

Thomas has experience working at London Fashion Week, having assisted a fashion stylist while on an internship at Wonderland Magazine.

Thomas is “keen to bring creativity to the community” with this venture, building a localised fashion scene for aspiring models and creatives.

“I am open to finding photographers in Nottinghamshire, operating as an independent agency and working collaboratively with like-minded people with an interest in the subject,” Thomas added.

The 28-year-old is currently on a hair and makeup course at Nottingham College, with hopes to “learn more about the creative element” of the industry and connect with aspiring models to build creative portfolios and fashion contacts.