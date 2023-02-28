Trafford and Sophie Rowley and their daughter Amelia have won a free family membership, free use of the complex’s Pirate Pool and a host of other prizes as part of a bumper winner’s package after winning a competition to represent Water Meadows in the new era for the facility, following £1.8 million of investment from Mansfield Council.

For 2023, the Rowleys will become the face of Water Meadows. They will be used in advertising campaigns, new product launches and as VIPs at all the key events the facility runs in the year ahead.

Laura Adams, national marketing manager for Serco Leisure, which operates the centre in partnership with More Leisure Community Trust, said: “We are so lucky the Rowleys entered our competition.

Amelia, Trafford and Sophie Rowley at Water Meadows Leisure Complex.

“They are the perfect family to help us showcase Water Meadows Leisure Complex in this exciting new era for the centre.

“With the Pirate Pool now open, the exciting new Climbing Zone, new café and refreshed gym space, this facility has moved up a division when it comes to family fitness and fun destinations in the region.

“It’s fantastic the Rowleys will be joining us on our journey. Get used to their smiling faces – you’ll be seeing a lot them at Water Meadows in 2023.”

Sophie was over the moon with her prize.

She said: “We’re delighted to have won this competition. We attended the relaunch event and saw all the exciting changes Laura has mentioned.

“Throughout the year, you can bet we’ll be making the most of our win, using the centre as often as we can. Amelia can’t wait to have a go in the Pirate Pool, while Trafford and I will be checking out the new gym space and making use of the café area for a bit of downtime. It’s going to be an exciting year being the Water Meadows Leisure Complex Family of 2023.”

