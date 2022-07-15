Mansfield family launch The Cameron Day Charitable Trust in memory of their son who died from Covid-19

On July 15, 2021, Cameron Day should have been enjoying a double celebration, his 21st birthday and news that he had achieved a 1st class Honours degree.

But instead he was fighting for his life in intensive care.

Cameron had been admitted to Lincoln County Hospital with Covid-19 nine days earlier.

Cameron Day sadly passed away from Covid-19 when he was 21-years-old

His condition continued to deteriorate, leading to him being put into a medically induced coma on July 24, with the hope that this would give his body a chance to repair and fight the virus.

Sadly, Cameron developed sepsis and multiple organ failure, but sustained a phenomenal battle.

And despite all the staff's heroic best efforts, including being ventilated, he passed away on August 5, 2021.

Cameron had no underlying health conditions and his shock death devastated his family and friends.

Soon after completing his studies at the University of Lincoln, Cameron had secured his dream job as a graphic designer at SODA, a prestigious design and architectural studio based in London.

However, he was never able to have the opportunity to follow his dreams and re-locate to London.

Now his devastated family and friends will be marking the 21st birthday he never got to celebrate, a year later, with the launch of a new charity in his name.

Cameron's parents Alison Shaw and Neil Day, with the help of relatives, friends, and staff at the University of Lincoln, are creating a trust to help other students achieve their dreams.

The Cameron Day Charitable Trust, which will support university students of graphic design, aged 18 to 24, across the East Midlands, focusing on increasing employability by providing relevant resources and enhancing industry experience.

As part of the launch, they are asking people to buy a drink for Cam on his birthday (July 15) by donating something to the charity.

Alison and Neil said: "Cam had the kindest and most generous heart and was always eager to help and support others.

"With the help of his family, friends, the University and SODA we are continuing to do what he would do himself.

"We believe that he would be as proud of us for doing this, as we will forever be of him."

Rhona Breeze-Lawlor, University of Lincoln lecturer, said: "Cam left a lasting impression on our Graphic Design family of staff and students at the University of Lincoln, and while we are devastated for him that he wasn't able to start his career, we are proud to be working with the CDCT and SODA.

"Students working on Roulette; a live student competition project run in collaboration with SODA, the University and the CDCT produced some fantastic responses in its inaugural year, and gave three students some amazing opportunities.

"We are excited to continue our partnership together in 2023 in Cam's name."