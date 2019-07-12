Mansfield family fun day for three-year-old Mason

A family fun day is set to be held to fundraise for home adaptations for a three-year-old with several medical issues.

Mason Burrows was diagnosed with four limb spasticity cerebral palsy, epilepsy, visually impairment and brain damage, and has a mental and physical age three to six months.

A family fun day and football match will be held on July 21 to raise money for Mason’s family to adapt their home in Ladybrook.

Mason Burrows, aged three in his walker

Mason’s mum, Molly Sharp, 22, said: “Mason has a lot of equipment and can get claustrophobic with it all in our small living room.

“We would like to extend the living room through to the back garden, to make more space for his standing frame, chair, pushchair and a walker .”

The adaptations will include renovating and moving the bathroom round into a wet room, and a living room extension for easy access to the garden.

Mason lives in Ladybrook with mum Molly, dad Reece Burrows aged 22, and baby sister Phoebe, aged eight months.

The family fun day will take place at Debdale Sport and Recreational club on July 21, at 12pm.

Molly said: “I hope we have a good turn out, and everyone has a good day.

“Hopefully the weather will hold up, and we’ll have a good turnout.”

There is plenty of entertainment on the day, including a football match for players aged 18-50, bouncy castle, face painting, BBQ, and tombola.

For more information about the fun day, visit: facebook.com/masonburrows24/

To donate to mason's Justgiving page, click here: .justgiving.com/crowdfunding/masonburrows