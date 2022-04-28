The shoes have been distributed to hundreds of families across the UK, including parents in the Mansfield area, after 250 pairs were delivered to Home-Start Mansfield.

Hazel Platts, senior organiser, said: “The families we support are so grateful for this wonderful donation of shoes. It will make such a difference.”

And headteachers of local primary schools have said how much this will benefit their pupils and parents juggling a tight budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 41,000 pairs of children’s shoes have been donation to family charity Home-Start UK incuding Mansfield

Shoe retailer Russell and Bromley approached the charity asking if they would like the amazing gift of shoes, which range in size from infant to adolescent.

Vivien Waterfield, deputy chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “Families are already benefiting from the impact of this generous philanthropic gift by Russell and Bromley.

“It is a really tough time for parents right now. Families who would otherwise struggle to afford new shoes, or have to purchase on a buy now pay later arrangement, can enjoy seeing their children wearing a new pair of shoes without any worry.”

The donation means families supported by Home-Start can enjoy new shoes for their children for free.

All 41,500 pairs of shoes have been distributed to 91 Home-Starts across all four nations of the UK.

A spokesperson from Russell and Bromley, said: “We pride ourselves in the charity relationships we endeavour to nurture and are delighted that we are able to help Home-Start families in this way and make such a positive impact.”

Russell and Bromley has been synonymous with expert craftsmanship and fashion-led design since 1880. Specialising in luxury shoes and handbags for men and women, the brand strategically reviewed the continuation of its children’s range in 2021, which led to them wishing to give their existing stockholding of 41,500 pairs to a good cause.

Home-Start UK began in 1973 in Leicestershire and now has more than 180 Home-Starts across the UK, supporting parents facing issues including postnatal depression, isolation, bereavement, coping with twins, financial worries and physical disabilities.