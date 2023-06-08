Mansfield 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops - that have received three consecutive top ratings
These are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in Mansfield that have the best consistent food hygiene ratings.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
We have taken a look at the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-out-of-five, very good ratings in a row for good food hygiene.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.
These Mansfield takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.
