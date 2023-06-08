News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops - that have received three consecutive top ratings

These are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in Mansfield that have the best consistent food hygiene ratings.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

We have taken a look at the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-out-of-five, very good ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

These Mansfield takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

Barn Lane Chippy on Crown Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on February 3, 2023.

1. Barn Lane Chippy

Barn Lane Chippy on Crown Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on February 3, 2023. Photo: Google

Bodrum BBQ Grill on Albert Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on February 23, 2023.

2. Bodrum BBQ Grill

Bodrum BBQ Grill on Albert Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on February 23, 2023. Photo: Google

Domino's Pizza on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse. Last inspected on March 6, 2023. And Domino's Pizza on Walkden Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on January 16, 2020.

3. Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse. Last inspected on March 6, 2023. And Domino's Pizza on Walkden Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on January 16, 2020. Photo: Google

Jade Cottage on Fairholme Drive, Mansfield. Last inspected on November 22, 2022.

4. Jade Cottage

Jade Cottage on Fairholme Drive, Mansfield. Last inspected on November 22, 2022. Photo: Google

