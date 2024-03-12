Mansfield duo have completed their 3,500 nautical mile Atlantic voyage fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Nelson, 56, and his brother-in-law Russ Davis, 55, who together make up the Oar Blimey team, have been rowing unsupported for 3,500 nautical miles – from Sagres in Portugal to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The duo set sail on December 1, 2023, and made it to their destination on Thursday, March 7.

During their voyage they encountered whales, oil tankers and losing solar power.

Brothers-in-law George Nelson and Russell Davis rowed 3,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean

Speaking to the BBC, George said: “We prepared as well as anyone could, but it felt like anything on that boat that could break, did break.

"The worst thing was the loss of the solar panels because almost everything depended on us having power.

“There was a point, 1,000 miles from land, when we found ourselves on a collision course with a huge tanker.

“We had no electrical warning system to tell him we were there. We thought he would sink us.

'It's been emotional' - the t-shirts say it all

“Luckily he saw us and we were finally able to get him on the radio. He said 'gentlemen, you're a long way from anywhere, are you sure you're OK?'”

After their arrival, in a video posted on the Oar Blimey Facebook page, George said: “Russ and I didn’t realise how tough it was going to be.

“We’re now making our arrangements to get home to Mansfield.

George Nelson and his brother-in-law Russ Davis before they set off

“Thank you for following us and thank you for all your support.

“Thank you for everything you have done for us.”

Friends and family were waiting for them as they arrived to boats sounding their horns and cheers from the crowds.

George told the BBC: “It was amazing. A boat with a huge Antigua flag came to guide us in with all these massive millionaire's superyachts sounding their horns.

“It felt like the whole island was out to meet us. We both just cried.

“The trip has taken its toll. I've lost a stone and a half. When I got to land my legs didn't work because we've spent so long sitting down in the boat.”

So far they have raised more than £28,000 which will be split between the Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure and Ladybrook Enterprises.