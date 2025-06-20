Mansfield drug dealer convicted of killing young mum in hit and run collision

A Mansfield drug dealer has been convicted of killing a young mum in a hit and run collision.

Keaton Muldoon, a trial heard, was parked up in a quiet rural lane in Pleasley with a young woman in his Land Rover Discovery when he was disturbed by Alana Armstrong on November 26 last year.

At the time Alana was the pillion passenger on an e-bike being driven by boyfriend Jordan Newton-Kay. A jury heard Muldoon then spun his car around quickly and during the pursuit which followed the bumper of his Discovery Mark 3 is said to have been at the “back wheel” of Mr Newton-Kay’s e-bike and caused Alana to “go over the bonnet”.

Alana, who was just 25 years old and had a six-year-old son, suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Newton-Kay was taken to hospital where he later had to have his leg amputated below the knee.

Extensive enquiries took place in the area however the driver of the vehicle didn’t come forward. A CCTV image of the passenger in the Land Rover was published in a media appeal and on December 2 Keaton Muldoon handed himself into police.

During his police interview he denied being the driver at the time of the collision and named another person he said was responsible. Muldoon was later charged with the murder of Alana. He was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to Jordan Newton-Kay.

The 23-year-old, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, denied the charges but admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious harm by dangerous driving. He was found not guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent yesterday (Thursday), following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

He will be sentenced for the causing death by dangerous driving charge and causing serious harm by dangerous driving at a later date.

Detective Constable Stevie Barker, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, who was the officer in the case, said: “Alana was just 25 when she died, leaving her son without his mum and her family grieving the loss of a young woman who had so much life ahead of her.

“The consequences of Muldoon’s behaviour on that night have led to the death of Alana and a lifetime of grief for her family. In addition, Jordan, the rider of the bike, also suffered life-changing injuries.

“He then didn’t even have the decency to admit what he had done in interview, instead trying to put the blame on someone else. It was months later before he accepted that he was the driver of the vehicle. My thoughts – and those of all of the officers involved in this tragic case- remain with the families of Alana and Jordan.”