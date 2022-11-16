Mansfield drivers will be stopped in crackdown on unlicensed scrap collectors

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, has praised the latest police-led day of action, which gave Mansfield Council a chance to check the licences of scrap collectors operating in the district.

A variety of trade vehicles were stopped by police and then checked at Mansfield Council's Hermitage Lane depot.

It was part of a multi-agency blitz called Operation Tramlines, a national campaign which targets commercial vehicles.

There have been reports of scrap metal collectors operating unlawfully in Mansfield.

Council licensing officers focused on checking the credentials of scrap metal collectors after reports some were operating without the necessary licence.

The police also checked the weight and roadworthiness of vehicles and the Department of Work and Pensions checked people were not carrying out paid work while claiming benefits.

One vehicle was impounded by the police for being overweight.

No licensing offences were identified on the day among the six scrap metal collectors checked, but advice was given to them about the licences required to collect scrap in the district.

Mr Abrahams said: “I have had reports of scrap metal collectors operating unlawfully in Mansfield, so I am pleased this day of action was held and it yielded some results.

“I wanted these checks to be carried out to ensure scrap metal dealers operating with licences did not lose out with customers giving their scrap metal to illegal operators.

“Even though no evidence was revealed to show Mansfield district vehicles were operating without scrap dealer licences, the intelligence we gather from them is shared afterwards to help our licensing team maintain compliance.

“It was also interesting to note three applications for licences were received in the days following this action.”

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “While the majority of people involved in these activities are operating within the law, we know there are some unscrupulous individuals around who are fleecing customers and committing serious environmental offences.

“These checks are designed not only to catch-out rogue operators, but also to protect the public and give them greater confidence.”