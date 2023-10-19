Mansfield doctor scoops top award
Dr Enrique Bonell, Consultant Psychiatrist at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge, a specialist inpatient service on Rufford Colliery Lane for men with learning disabilities, was singled out during the Cygnet Annual Psychiatrists Conference and National Awards 2023 for his dedication to supporting service users on their recovery journey.
Organised by Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent providers of specialised mental health services for the NHS and local authorities, the awards recognise excellence in the healthcare industry.
Upon receiving his ‘Swan’ award for Outstanding Achievement, Dr Bonell said: “I feel highly honoured that Cygnet has chosen me as the winner of this award.
“To be recognised for doing a good job and providing service users with the highest level of support is a privilege. At Sherwood Lodge, we try every day to make a difference to the lives of those we support and, without the clinical team, support staff and hospital manager this would not be possible.
“For me, the best parts of my job are being part of a fantastic team and seeing our service users moving on with their lives”
Presenting the Cygnet Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Enrique Bonell, Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Health Care, said: “I’m very pleased to present this award to Enrique who I’ve known for many years. He is one of the most knowledgeable doctors in the field of learning disabilities and yet one of the most humble. He is very much an unsung hero and I would like to say thank you for all your years of dedication.
“This accolade is testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of Enrique. At Cygnet Group, we strive to provide the highest quality and standard of care and always put our service users at the heart of what we do. This is demonstrated impeccably by Enrique.”
Cygnet Sherwood Lodge is split into 2 wards, there are 17 beds on the main ward and a further 9 step-down beds where there is an increased focus on daily living skills, enabling individuals to test out their independent living skills before further community integration.