Mansfield District Council release statement about 'complex' Berry Hill site after quarry collapse

Mansfield District Council has released a statement after a quarry collapsed, leaving 19 people still unable to go home.

Residents were evacuated from their homes in Berry Hill on November 7, after part of the former quarry collapsed following heavy rainfall.

The aftermath of the quarry collapse

Thirty-five properties on Bank End Close in the Berry Hill Quarry area of Mansfield were affected by the landslip, and as of today, 60 residents from 19 properties are still evacuated.

Residents were left asking how such an incident was allowed to happen, and why their warnings about the safety of the quarry were not heeded.

A statement in response to resident's questions has now been released.

It states: "This is a complex site with various owners in occupation. In 2018 Mansfield District Council appointed Fairhurst, a specialist contractor, to assess the site.

"Since their appointment Fairhurst has been actively assessing and surveying the slope. As part of the assessment the council carried out light clearance of vegetation so that an accurate drone survey could take place. These de-vegetation works were not in the vicinity of the slip area.

"The council has employed an onsite team to clear the debris that has fallen in the slip and to install additional safety measures to mitigate against potential future falls.

"This work will include the installation of concrete blocks and also the further removal of some tall and overhanging trees and light vegetation. This clearance work will take approximately two weeks to complete.

"During this time, residents from 19 properties will remain evacuated as a matter of precaution. All affected residents have been able to return to their properties to collect essential items and the council has a 24-hour onsite security presence.

"There are some temporary road closures on the Berry Hill Quarry estate and local residents have been asked to keep highways clear to allow for heavy plant and machinery to move easily.

"The council is also asking for locals to keep clear of the site and ensure that children are supervised whilst in the area.

"Yesterday ( November 11), Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government, visited the site. The mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, has also visited the area today.

"The council has an emergency communications team contacting evacuated residents on a daily basis to carry out welfare checks and pass on essential information. All other updates can be found on the website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/news