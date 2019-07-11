Mansfield District Council receives £187,000 to help homeless

Mansfield District Council has received over £187,000 to help homeless people in the town.

A grant of £187,407 has been given to the council for their Homelessness Prevention Strategy.

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley (second from left) has welcomed the funding

This funding follows an announcement from Communities Secretary James Brokenshire in March that Nottinghamshire is being provided with £450,000 to help support rough sleepers into safe and stable accommodation where they can rebuild their lives.

In December the Government awarded Nottinghamshire with £546,796 from the Rapid Rehousing Pathway which will help to secure additional supported housing for those with complex needs.

The pathway includes somewhere safe to stay hubs, which are centres where people can seek shelter while their housing and support needs are assessed.

Specialist navigators will also be assigned to work with up to 1,600 rough sleepers to support them in getting settled accommodation, access local services and sustain a life away from the streets.

Minister for housing and homelessness Heather Wheeler MP visits Mansfield. Picture: Ben Bradley

The pathway also provides support to local lettings agencies and support lettings to help rough sleepers into affordable, settled accommodation and help them sustain their tenancies.

Councillor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for housing at Mansfield District Council said: "I'm delighted to have been awarded this funding, which will assist us in tackling the very difficult and complex issues involved in homelessness.

"The money will enable us to continue working with our partners to provide support for our most vulnerable residents and those at risk of becoming homeless. We will also work more closely with private landlords so they can contribute to helping to reduce homelessness in the district."

Ben Bradley MP has welcomed the Government’s continued support for homeless prevention services in Mansfield and Warsop.

Last month, Mr Bradley welcomed the Minister responsible for tackling homelessness, Heather Wheeler to Mansfield to meet Framework to discuss the progress that has been made to help local homeless people.

Mr Bradley said: “I welcome the funding and support that the Government is providing to help tackle homelessness in Mansfield and Warsop.

"I am pleased that I was able to bring the minister responsible for tackling homelessness to Mansfield last month and that the Government continues to invest in prevention services in our area.

"As a Government we are working hard to ensure no one has to spend a night on the streets.

"I'm pleased that the District Council is investing Government funding into local services to support people into accommodation.

"Homelessness has been a key focus of my work since being elected and I will continue to ensure that we provide funding to support vulnerable people locally and that we work hard to meet our ambition to end rough sleeping for good.”