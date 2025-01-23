Mansfield District Council plans 2.99 per cent council tax rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield District Council wants to increase its part of council tax bills by 2.99 per cent in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned rise was discussed in a Mansfield District Council meeting on Thursday, January 16.

Coun Craig Whitby (Lab), the Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, answered questions from fellow councillors on medium-term funding plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed rise would mean properties in council tax Band A, which make up for just over half of all homes in the district, will face an annual increase of £4.00.

Mansfield District Council wants to increase its part of council tax bills by 2.99 per cent in April.

Band B households, which make up 19 per cent of homes, will rise by £4.66. Meanwhile, Band C (14 per cent of homes) will increase by £5.33, and Band D (8 per cent) will rise by £6. Council tax for Band H (0.06 per cent), the highest band, would increase by £11.99 annually.

Coun Whitby said the authority will continue to face “significant pressures” in the next financial year, while praising spending cuts as a “positive step in the right direction” as it tries to close a budget gap and ensure financial stability.

He added: “The last two budgets have enabled us to halve the three-year projected deficit – a positive step in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But let us not underestimate the challenges ahead. The local government draft settlement provided no windfall, and we still face significant pressures in 2025 to 2026.

“The decisions we have made collectively through this process, and those we will continue to make as a council are critical in securing Mansfield’s financial stability for the future.”

The Labour-run authority said it continues to face “challenges” and “financial pressures”, such as National Insurance increases on staff costs.

Coun Whitby added: “This year, during the budget-setting process, we learned that the expected National Insurance shortfall will not be compensated to the level we had anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this reflects the complexities of balancing national and local priorities, it has added to the financial pressures we face.

“However, thanks to the Cabinet’s prudent management, we’ve maintained the flexibility needed to address these challenges.”

Through spending cuts and cost-saving measures, the authority says it will manage to plug a £2.2million gap by March 2028.

A full council cabinet meeting will make a final decision on the council tax rise next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council tax bills across Nottinghamshire are made up of district council, county council and other bills including police and fire service contributions. All authorities are setting their rates over the coming weeks, leading to the final annual bill total for all homes being known in March.