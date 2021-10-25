Tammy Curtis, aged 44, is hoping to write a new chapter in her life.

The budding author, who works as a senior midday supervisor and cleaner at Asquith Primary School, Asquith Street, is trying to gain more attention for her writing.

Born and bred in Mansfield, the former Sherwood Hall Upper School pupil lived in Nottingham for 21 years, working in health sector roles, before having her daughter Charmaine, now 15.

Tammy Curtis is hoping for success with her latest novel.

She returned home to live in Mansfield eight years ago, and after her marriage broke down took solace in writing.

Tammy, of Oaktree, said “I wrote a super-natural book. It didn’t turn out quite how I wanted it, but it gave me the courage to continue and improve my writing.

“I wrote a two-part series Twisted Affairs and its second part, The Only Way to Survive, a crime/thriller based in New York. I love crime thrillers. It is set about 2011 and is about Charlie, a young girl brought up with drugs and violence.

“I have a wild imagination. The story came about during a time in my life when I needed an escape, for me that was to write, the story came to mind and continued to grow.”

Two of Tammy Curtis' books.

Psychopath

Her fourth book, Fatal Woman, is set in Nottinghamshire about a psychopath.

Tammy said “I heard from friends about self-publishing through Amazon, so went ahead and did that. I had thought about sending books to publishing sites, but you need cash along the way, and I am not rich.

The book cover for Tammy's supernatural story Lissa Chamber's Life on the Edge.

“I decided to try to sell and promote my books myself. I’ve done all my own editing and designs. I hope one day to get noticed.”

Tammy will be at the Mansfield Christmas market on Saturday, December 4 promoting her work. She is also holding two raffles with a chance to win one of her books.

She said: “My books have not exactly been successful, but sales have been fair, and those who have bought them have always given me very positive feedback.

"So, I am telling my story, I hope more people will see the potential in me and know, no matter what background you come from, we all have an untold story to be told.”